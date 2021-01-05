By Emma Una, Calabar

To stem indecent dressing and the high rate of truancy among workers in Cross River State Civil Service, the workers set to receive a dress code

Making this known in Calabar, the State’s Head of Service, Mrs Geraldine Akpet Ekanem stated that the measure is part of new policy reforms to improve service delivery in the state.

“Government is set to introduce a new dress code and Close Circuit Televisions Cameras, CCTV, to monitor civil servants’ compliance to work and assigned duties in the state as part of the effort to reduce truancy, lateness to work and indecent dressing” she stated.

Akpet- Ekanem who undertook a tour of ministries, departments and agencies to assess the level of compliance by workers on the report to duty after the long Christmas and New Year holidays, said she was disappointed with what she saw

The Head of Service who was visibly angry at the dressing of some of the workers as well as the low turnout in the offices visited said, henceforth stern measures will be put in place to make workers situp.

The Head of Service who was performing her first official assignment after her appointment said Technology will be introduced to checkmate the excesses of any civil servants who go against the service rules.

“Rewards and sanctions system will be reintroduced as part of the new reform policy to spur workers to put in their best and make the state workforce more alive to its responsibilities in order to ensure quick service delivery to the people of Cross River State.

“In all the offices I have visited, only Internal Revenue Services, IRS, and the Ministry of Justice impressed me, others within the new secretariat did not; I only met a handful of workers there today”.

She said the Christmas and New year break was long enough for the workers to undertake all sundry activities, so no excuse for not resuming on their duty posts today after the holidays.

Governor Ben Ayade had penultimate week approved the appointment of Mrs Geraldine Akpet-Ekanem as the new Head of the Cross River State Civil Service.

