Cult clashes, on Wednesday, engulfed two communities in Delta State, leading to the death of at least four persons.

It was gathered that one of the deceased persons was shot in Ekurede Itsekiri community, while the other three were gunned down in Egbokodo, close to Ubeji, both in Warri South council area of the state.

One of the victims, according to The Nation, is a community leader, while another was simply identified as Tuoyo.

The recent cult clashes in the state have prompted stakeholders to call on parents to preach to their wards to shun cultism.

Similarly, a recent statement by the former chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, condemned the rising spate of cult clashes in the council area.

“These cult killings are getting too much. On Monday somebody was killed in Merogun. This evening (Wednesday) one person was shot at Ekurede Itsekiri community. I was told he was the Secretary of the youth leadership of that community. Again, about forty minutes ago, three persons were gunned down at Egbokodo axis in Ubeji, Warri South.

“I want to call on the community leaders and all stakeholders to volunteer information to the security agencies about these criminals in their community. They should rid their communities of these bad eggs because the police and the army are not spirits. They need the information to be able to do their work because they do not reside in these communities.

“I also want all well-meaning Waffarians to come together and condemn these actions. Nobody should use the unavailability of jobs as a reason for committing these heinous crimes. Criminality should be condemned in its strongest terms,” the statement read in part.

