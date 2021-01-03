By Perez Brisibe

In the wake of the recent cult-related killings particularly during the yuletide season in Sapele, the outgoing Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa has ordered the transfer of all Police Inspectors from the Sapele Police division.

Also affected by the transfer are all Police sergeants and rank and file in the division.

According to a wireless message dated December 31 and signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Sa’ad Ibrahim with the caption “Reorganization Inspectors/Rank and File,” the transfer is to take effect with immediate effect.

The statement which was seen by Vanguard, also hinted that 45 personnel from various divisions across the state have also been deployed to take over the duty posts of those affected.

Though the message did not disclose the reason for the mass transfer, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya while confirming the transfer when contacted yesterday, debunked claims that the redeployment is as a result of the cult-related killings in the area.

According to the police spokesperson, “The transfers have nothing to do with the security situation in the area but just internal police issue, else why was the DPO not removed as well?”

However, a police source from the Sapele Police Area Command disclosed that the exercise was among efforts by the police to restrategise in curbing the increased spate of cult-related killings in Sapele.

Recall that two persons were killed on the eve of New Year’s day celebration after a hairstylist was also gunned down four days earlier at his shop.

