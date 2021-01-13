• Ogun CP meets youths, community leaders in Ijebu Ode

The police in Badagry, Lagos State, yesterday confirmed the death of a man alleged to have been killed during a clash between rival cult groups.







The Divisional Police Officer in Badagry, Mr Gbesu Peters, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the body of the victim had been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s mortuary.







Peters said investigation was underway to establish the motive behind the killing, and that efforts were on to apprehend those involved in the incident.







“The police got information about a body along Aradagun Badagry road and we went to pick it up. It was established that the victim died as a result of machete cuts. We are yet to know if it is due to the clash between cult groups or commercial motorcyclists known as okada riders. We have started an investigation to establish the motive behind the killing,” he said.







Multiple witnesses in the area identified the victim as one Samuel Fiyon. “On January 11, around 2:00a.m. at Gbethrome community in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), there was a clash between Eiye and Aiye confraternities,’’ they said.







The witnesses claimed that the victim was trailed to an undisclosed hotel before he was fatally attacked.







“Fiyon, who managed to escape, was later pursued and macheted by the roadside around 5:00a.m. at Aradagun area, Badagry. As of Tuesday morning, he was found struggling in his pool of blood.







“The residents picked him up and was taken to Salvation Army Hospital, but eventually he gave up the ghost before reaching the hospital. The residents brought his corpse back and alerted the security operatives on the incident,” the witnesses said.

MEANWHILE, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, yesterday met with the youths, community leaders and security stakeholders in Ijebu Ode area of the state with the view to finding lasting solution to the incessant cult clashes in the area.







The police boss met with the stakeholders at the Ijebu Area Command, Igbeba, in Ijebu Ode, shortly after parading 11 suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity before newsmen.







Ajogun disclosed that the “battle of supremacy” between rival cult groups had claimed no fewer than 25 lives. He expressed dismay at the incessant clashes in the town, declaring that the police command would come all out against the cult members, not only in Ijebu Ode, but everywhere in Ogun State.







He stated that no fewer than 16 persons had been arrested in the last one month, while assorted arms and ammunition were recovered from them.







According to him, some of the suspects were undergoing prosecution for the offences of attempted murder, murder, robbery and cultism. Ajogun said the successes recorded by state police command in restoring calm to Ijebu Ode area was truncated on January 9, when one Michael Jayeola, a member of Black Axe, was shot dead and had his right arm severed at Ijebu Mushin market.







“I want to sound a note of warning to all the leaders, rank and file members, counselors, cultists and others who are nursing the ambition of joining them that the command is all out for you all. We are battle-ready. Henceforth, any person, cultist or not, found with weapon, or displaying weapon in public, will be dealt with in the most decisive manner.”