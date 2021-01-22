Oba Darasimi

The Nigeria Customs Service has denied destroying properties belonging to clearing agents at the Seme border.

A video has been circulating on social media, with a narrative that the operatives of the service destroyed the properties belonging to some clearing agents who were occupying a land within that region.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer for the Comptroller-General of Customs, DC Joseph Attah, the Service described the video as false and capable of inciting members of the public against the Customs.

Attah said the land in question belongs to the Customs and that it was allocated temporarily to the Clearing Agents with the agreement that anytime the Service has a need for it, they will leave.

He lamented that the compliance by the Clearing Agents who were removing their properties without coercion was given a false narrative.

The statement said, “The attention of Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to a video circulating on social media with misleading commentary capable of inciting members of the public against Customs. The false narrative is that the service is destroying the properties of Clearing Agents at Seme border.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the land in question belongs to Nigeria Customs Service and was allocated temporarily to the Clearing Agents with the agreement that anytime the service have a need for it, they will leave.

“Fortunately for the Clearing Agents, they had the opportunity of using the land for over a decade till now that the Service is expanding its bar to accommodate more Officers and Men of the Command.

”This is in line with the effort of NCS Management to provide adequate accommodation for its Officers so as to ensure effective delivery of their statutory functions. NCS Management wants to avoid a situation where inadequacy of barracks accommodation forces Officers to live in houses that may belong to smugglers. Consequently, they were given quit notice that lasted about a year.”

