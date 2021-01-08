DaBaby, August 2020 (Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hill, Los Angeles on Thursday after police said they found a loaded and concealed handgun in his possession.

The 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was walking with his entourage on the high-end shopping street Rodeo Drive when security called police, claiming that someone from the group had a “weapon in his waistband” while in a store, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

DaBaby and his group were detained around 4:45 p.m. when they returned to their vehicle. After police investigated, the “Suge” was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

DaBaby was released on a $35,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court March 25.

The incident comes days after the rapper faced criticism online over a forthcoming song with Tory Lanez, who is currently facing charges in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion last July.

The rapper’s arrest comes about two months after the tragic death of his brother Glenn Johnson, who took his own life by shooting himself in the head, the outlet reported.

The rapper took to social media with a memorial to Johnson with a lyric from one of his tracks, Intro: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****.”

In 2019, DaBaby was involved in an incident in which a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and died soon after. The “Blame It on Baby” rapper confirmed he was involved but was acting in self-defence.

DaBaby rose to mainstream prominence in 2019. His debut studio album Baby on Baby (2019) peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200,[10] while his second studio album, Kirk (2019), debuted at number one. His third studio album, Blame It on Baby (2020), became his second consecutive number-one album in the US. It also included DaBaby’s highest-charting song, “Rockstar”