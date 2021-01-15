Daimler AG and Geely Holding, the respective parent companies of Mercedes-Benz AG and Volvo Cars, have launched plans to collaborate on developing highly efficient powertrain systems for next-generation hybrid vehicle applications.

Both groups will use global R&D networks to work

together on a next-generation gasoline engine specified for hybrid applications to be produced at the companies´ powertrain facilities in Europe, which could be utilized by Mercedes-Benz AG together with its established partners as well as the wider Geely Holding Group portfolio of brands including Volvo Cars.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of

Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG says “by 2030 more than half of our passenger car sales will be comprised of plug-in hybrids or purely electric vehicles.”

Mikano International Limited is proudly looking forward to the future, with Geely Automobile Industries, when

together with Volvo´s ICE unit and Geely Holdings, they will further extend their synergies in the field of highly efficient drivetrain systems in the world. As part of “Ambition 2039”, Mercedes-Benz is consistently pushing towards “Electric first” with the electrification of all model variants and vehicle types, thus making a clear commitment on its way to CO2-neutrality. In order to meet the different market requirements and various customer needs worldwide, highly efficient combustion engines are part of this transition. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to driving forward the transformation of drive systems even more rapidly and more efficiently while maintaining its technology leader- ship in the global markets.

Geely Holding is fully dedicated to offering its global users best in class products, services and experience through constant technical innovation, and resource integration. With this cooperation, both groups will combine their advantages and global resources to develop and produce highly efficient powertrain systems.

Daimler AG and Geely Holding are already working together to further develop the smart brand on a global basis and to provide premium ride-hailing services.

