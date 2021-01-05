Hardball

IN the middle of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, 100 Nigerians have been banned from travelling out of the country for the next six months “due to non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 PCR tests.” After flying into the country, they were required to go into self-isolation and do a COVID-19 test seven days after arrival. It is unclear why they failed to obey the rules.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 did not name those affected by the travel restriction, but released a list of their passport numbers and said they had been contacted. “Defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from travelling out of the country during this period,” Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said in a statement.

Also, a “top source in PTF” was reported saying that the list of the affected people had “been sent to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other security agencies to stop them from travelling out.

“Any further defiance may lead to the cancellation of their passports. We are no longer going to tolerate any laxity on the part of any Nigerian, no matter how highly-placed.”

Tough talk, but equally tough action was necessary to ensure that the concerned travellers followed the rules. By failing to observe the seven days’ isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven, they constituted a danger to the public.

It is noteworthy that Mustapha earlier said 20,216 inbound travellers had failed to show up for the post-arrival test. It is indefensible that such a great number of people shunned such an important test. It is also indefensible that the authorities had no response to such dodgers beyond announcing their number.

It’s puzzling that the authorities failed to name those affected by the travel ban. If, indeed, they had ignored the procedure, there was no reason to protect their identities. Naming them can have deterrent value. This is no time to encourage test dodging by failing to expose dodgers.

Preventing the dodgers from travelling out of the country for six months does not address the possibility that they could have the coronavirus and spread it within the country. Nigeria has recorded more than 90,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,300 deaths.

Test dodging is condemnable because it endangers others. But if the dodgers behave irresponsibly, the authorities should not encourage irresponsible behaviour. COVID-19 is a public health crisis, and no one should be allowed to compound the problem through their irresponsibility.