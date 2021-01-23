Aliko Dangote is retaining his number one position on Africa’s billionaire list for the 10th year running, posting a rating of $12 plus billion dollars, after a gain of about $2billion dollars.

According to the 2021 Forbes’ Africa Billionaires List released on Friday January 22, the president/CEO of Dangote Group is now worth $12.1 billion, up by $2 billion from last year’s list following a 30% rise in the share price of Dangote Cement.

This is despite the lockdown due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and having lost about $900m about two weeks which saw him dropping to 114th position from 106th position of the wealthiest men in the world list.

In the nearest future, after the completion of his refinery and his fertiliser plant is already nearing completion, his earnings will most likely double.

The Forbes list captured seven different countries with 18 billionaires; South Africa and Egypt each have five billionaires, followed by Nigeria with three and Morocco with two. Altogether they are worth $73.8 billion, slightly more than the $73.4 billion aggregates worth of the 20 billionaires on last year’s list of Africa’s richest people.

Mike Adenuga of Globacom, and Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, both Nigerians, made it to the list as the 5th and 6th richest persons in Africa respectively. Forbes said the biggest gainer this year is Nigerian cement tycoon, Abdulsamad Rabiu. “Remarkably, shares of his BUA Cement PLC, which listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in January 2020, have doubled in value in the past year. That pushed Rabiu’s fortune up by an extraordinary 77%,” to $5.5 billion. The second richest is Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, whose largest asset is a nearly 6% stake in sportswear maker Adidas. Nicky Oppenheimer of South Africa, who inherited a stake in diamond firm DeBeers and ran the company until 2012, when he sold his family’s 40% stake in DeBeers to mining giant AngloAmerican for $5.1 billion, is at number 3. The report also said that while some got richer by the billions, two women from the 2020 list of Africa’s richest dropped below the $1bn marks. “The fortune of Folorunsho Alakija of Nigeria, who owns an oil exploration company, dropped below $1 billion due to lower oil prices. And Angola’s Isabel dos Santos, who since 2013 has been the richest woman in Africa, dropped due to court decisions freezing her assets. Here is the official wealthiest African richlist

1. Aliko Dangote $12.1B 63 year old

2. Nasser Sawiris $8.5B 60 year old

3. Nicky Oppenheimer $8B 75 year old

4. Johann Rupert $7.2B 70 year old

5. Mike Adenuga $6.3B 67 year old

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu $5.5B 60 year old

7. Issad Rebrab $4.8B 77 year old

8. Naguib Sawiris $3.2B 66 year old

9. Patrice Motsepe $3B 58 year old

10. Koos Bekker $2.8B 68 year old

11. Mohamed Mansour $2.5B 73 year old

12. Aziz Akhannouch $2B 60 year old

13. Mohammed Dewji $1.6B 45 year old

14. Youssef Mansour $1.5B 75 year old

15. Othman Benjelloun $1.3B 88 year old

16. Michiel Le Roux $1.2B 71 year old

17. Strive Masiyiwa $1.2B 59 year old

18. Yasseen Mansour $1.1B 59 year old

