Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote has reportedly sued American born Autumn Spikes weeks after she shared a video of herself and the business mogul wrapped in an orange blanket while he was pressing his mobile phone, PM News is reporting.

The video which exposed some intimate parts of Dangote’s body, sent Twitter Nigeria agog as the billionaire appeared on the trend list for five consecutive days.

She also posted pictures of Alhaji. Dangote alighting from a luxury plane in a private hanger, and described herself repeatedly as a ‘ForbesListSugarBabe’, a development which many have linked to Forbes Magazine citing Mr Aliko as the richest man in Africa.

The woman later deleted the raunchy images after she alleged that her direct message box had been flooded with requests from bloggers to comment further on her affairs with Alhaji Dangote.

She also denied that she made the alleged affair with him go public to gain popularity but claims she was trying to clear his name from the mess earlier created by one Bea Lewis, who described herself as a restaurant operator in the United States and claimed Alhaji Dangote had broken her heart into a 1000 pieces. According to a lawsuit filed in an American court in Miami, Florida, Alhaji Dangote is allegedly seeking a compensation of $30,000 on grounds that his reputation was battered by the Autumn Spikes.

Coming as a twist of events, the “ForbesListSugarBabe.” took to her Instagram account, writing that the billionaire had taken the wrong turn by making the case public because additional embarrassing information about him would be published on the Internet as part of the suit. She also alleged that Alhaji Dangote had offered to pay her for her silence, and her rejection led to the lawsuit he filed. She further claimed that she had dated Dangote for nine years without signing a non-disclosure agreement.

