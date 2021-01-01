Dangote’s Supposed Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Breaking Her Heart

It is a new year, however, for Dangote, it is likely to be a busy one as a certain Bea Lewis has allegedly come out to say Dangote broke her heart.

In my 33rd Year: I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces.

In an Instagram post made on Thursday, 31st of December and which is currently trending on social media, she states dating Dangote has made her life more organised and made her wiser in relation to her business. She wrote:

Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world differently than your humble beginnings in liberty city. I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations. I realized a half a million-dollar restaurant project was a bad investment. I purchased two properties. I started a consistent fitness regime. Became vegan. Obtained a profitable stock portfolio. He changed my perspective on work ethic and patience. Once my mindset changed the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially. To 2021 and powerful encounters.

However, this relationship with Dangote also shaped her love-life after he broke her heart into a thousand pieces.

I learned to love without strings. Give your best without expectations. Nothing is forever.

This news has been trending on social media since she put it up on Thursday, 31st December 2020. So many have questioned the reason for her coming out and putting such information on social media, while some have found something to laugh about:

A smart side chic wouldn’t come out in public and expose herself that she dated Dangote. A smart one will keep calm, take her L, enjoy what she gained from the man and still be friends with him. The break up must have messed her up emotionally & it’s obvious she loves the man. — ananabachinonsocarlnnamdi (@ananabannamdi) January 1, 2021

All you got were pictures and conversation. And we’re talking about the richest black man in the world. Completely fumbled the bag. What was even the point in telling the world you were Aliko Dangote’s side chick? — 90’s Vintage Versace (@_Osayimwahhh) January 1, 2021

Dangote is single tho but the main story here is how ladies can’t move on quietly without making a mess plus She won’t do this if he wasn’t a billionaire.. “I dated the richest black man” smh https://t.co/XLUub5a8G3 — YH 👑 (@Yemihazan) December 31, 2020

Dangote still found time to break someone’s heart this year. What is your excuse? — The CV Writer (@FunkeOnafuye) December 31, 2020

First time I’m seeing a lady put up a sweet note about someone who shattered her heart.



No curse , No regret coz what ? He’s Dangote the richest Blackman Omo Poverty Na Bastarrd !! https://t.co/I72vQNeBy4 — S.L.E.D.G.E 🔨 (@SledgeAma) December 31, 2020

Nothing has been heard from Dangote’s team regarding this rumour.