She’s a Nollywood actress and producer; her name is Ijeoma Thomas. She’s beautiful, sexy and highly talented. She’s a Business Administration graduate of Enugu State University and started acting in 2004. Here, she goes one-on-one with Potpourri.

Genesis

I met an actress I loved so much, I told her I was interested in acting and she introduced me into it in 2004. I’ve been an actress since then till date.

Challenges

There are lots of challenges. There’s the issue of not being paid for featuring in a movie. Then there’s also the challenge of a producer/director asking you to sleep with them before you can feature in a movie. Those are my challenges though. It takes a lot of discipline to deal with these challenges and I have a way of dealing with them.

Films produced

I started producing in 2009. My first movie was “Nkwucha” which I co-produced and I featured a lot of stars including Queen Nwokoye, Chiwetalu Agu, Junior Pope, Uche Elendu, Uche Nnanna, Chinwe Owoh among others, as well as my humble self. Since then I’ve been working on getting my own company name out. Other movies I’ve produced include Just a “Wedding” and “Rancour”.

Career’s high and low points

The low point of my career was when I just joined the industry. I went through hell then, but I thank Uncle KOK who is like my godfather in the industry for assisting me a lot. I started from Waka-Pass. I can’t go back to that level anymore. I now play lead, sub-lead roles. This is a high point for me. I’m not there yet though, but I’m working towards getting there.

Opinions on sex, marriage and relationships.

My opinion is that women should keep their pride. Don’t sell your body for movie roles. Be focused, know what you want in life and stick to it. Don’t mess around for roles.

Meaning of “sexy”

For me, sexy comes with an attitude of confidence and being comfortable with your body. In my opinion, it’s wrong for a woman to flaunt her endowments.

Impact of social media

Social media has really increased my growth in so many ways. Not everyone watches movies on TV. A lot of people watch on YouTube and then go on to follow and support us on social media. Knowing a lot of people look up to me has really helped my growth.

Embarrassing moments

I have a lot of embarrassing moments due to the roles I play. Whenever I play the role of a bad person in a movie, people tend to tag me as that character. They tend to call me all sorts of names, forgetting it’s just an act. I enjoy it though, but it can be really embarrassing.

Limits

There’s no amount of money you can pay me to act naked. No, I can’t do that. I’ve had juicy offers like that from abroad mainly from India, but I turned them down. No amount of money can make me go naked. I can’t do it.

Selling points

I honestly do not know what my selling point is. All I know is everything about me is beautiful. I have a beautiful face, body, voice…

Take on feminism

To me, feminism means all genders having equal rights and opportunities. I have achieved a lot as an actor. I’ve gone places, met people, received awards both at home and abroad. I think I’ve really done well for myself as an actor.

Sacrifices

One of the biggest sacrifices I’ve made in my acting career is not being paid for a job I did, acting for free just to put my name and face out there.

Dating sugar daddies

For me, dating a sugar daddy is risky. My advice to those doing it is for them to be extremely wise. They should just be careful for them not to be caught by their wives because some women are very deadly. They are ready to pour acid on you and even ready to hire an assassin for the person, meaning they can kill for their husband so that is why I said be extremely careful

