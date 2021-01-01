Music star and businessman, Oladapo Oyebanjo more popularly known as Dbanj has announced the birth of a baby girl by his wife.

Dbanj who is also known Kokomaster broke the exciting news on his social media page on Friday, New Year’s Day.

Sharing a series of the pregnancy shoot of his wife and a picture of himself holding the baby, Dbanj penned a long emotional message appreciating God for the arrival of the newborn.

He also praised his wife, who he described as a strong woman, and teased his elder child saying – ‘Zane your Little sister is here.’

He said, “As I hold my daughter, my own babylet in my arms this day, all the proof in God I need is in her eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

“And to my Beautiful Wife Lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us.

“You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with.

“I love you. Happy New year. 2021 is full of GRACE Zane your Little sister is here.

Dbanj earlier in 2018 lost his first son, Daniel D Third, in a drowning incident at his home in Lagos. He later in 2019 welcomed another baby boy as he took to his Instagram page in October to show his fans that he is on babysitting duties.

