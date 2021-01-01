Dbanj And Wife Welcome The Birth Of New Baby Girl

The year 2021 has started on a good note for music superstar Dbanj and his wife, Didi Lineo, as they both celebrate the birth of their daughter.

Taking to social media, he showered praise on his wife and the newborn baby girl. He wrote:

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11. And to my Beautiful Wife lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us. You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem. I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with. I love you. Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE. Zane your Little sister is here!

Many have taken to social media to drop their congratulatory messages.

The road has not been so smooth for the musician as his first-child drowned in June 2018. However, in September 2019, he welcomed the birth of his son Zane and now, another baby girl.