Emilia Asim, one of the founding members and a co partner of Red Media and The Future Awards Africa, alongside Debola Williams and Chude Jideonwo, is dead.

Emilia who was in her 30s died on Friday January 29th from a yet to be dus posed illness.

The company she headed, AML Media, announced her death a few hours ago saying, “They say a Captain goes down with her ship but for us, our Captain took a bow. There are no words to describe our grief and loss. Today, a star went out and our world is dark. We will always miss you Emilia.”

Agenpo, a digital commodity trading company where she was a board member, announced her death saying, “ We regret the demise of one of our Advisory Board members, Emilia Asim-Ita. On her own, Emilia was very accomplished in her field of Communications. With us, Emilia was constantly vibrant in the discharge of her duties and always sought to open new doors for us. RIP”

Emilia was a brand strategist and communicator who worked with many brands, media and non-governmental establishment. She was also the author of Digital Wealth Book.

Emilia created AML Media 10 years ago after ending her partnership with Chude Jideonwo and Debola Williams of Red Media following an undisclosed disagreement with the trio.



Like this: Like Loading...