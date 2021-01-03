Although this year’s Deeper Life December Retreat could not hold at the Deeper Life Camp Ground, Kilometre 10, Lagos-Ibadan Express Road, due to government’s ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, participants still had an exciting time and uplifting experience at the various church locations, where the programme eventually held.

While the usual “camping” experience was quite missing, the Retreat, with the theme: “Turning bitterness to sweetness,” was no less interesting, according to participants.

As the General Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi, in his opening message titled: “Heavenly Breakthrough despite Hard Bondage” encouraged the believers to always be hopeful and trust implicitly in God.

“When we rightly turn to Heaven through the One that has been given power over the Heaven and earth, the Lord Jesus Christ, every kind of bondage or problem is a walk over,” he said.

The message with other messages from the General Superintendent were transmitted to all different locations of the retreat in Nigeria and beyond.

One of the 16 messages slated for the programme, with the topic, “Free, Full and Final Redemption” stressed the joy that awaits anyone that benefits from the great work of redemption wrought by the Saviour Jesus Christ.

It sought to provide solace to the participants by reminding them that the wickedness, hypocrisy and waywardness of this world are temporary. But those who hold firmly to their faith and persevere till the end will find strength and have eternal life.

A participant, Priscilla Isaac said though this year’s retreat was unusual, due to the arrangement and setting, the usual joy, glamour and other spiritual benefits were not missing.

“The retreat was arranged in an unusual way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, made easier by large gatherings, but the joy is that the usual blessing that has always attended the Retreat was palpable,” she said.

