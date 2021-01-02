Idoro Uyo, who was sexually molested by his school mates two months after he resumed school, have demanded the sum of one hundred million naira as compensation from the school.

The parents made the demand in a letter addressed to the Principal of the School and written by their solicitors, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, and signed by David Okokon (Esq).

The letter which is entitled “Gross Child abuse, palpable molestation, serial bullying, criminal starvation, malicious oppression, and dubious maltreatment of master Don-Davies Archibong (11years old) by the Principal and Boarding Master, of Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo” and dated December 22, 2020, reads in part,

“We are solicitors to Mr. and Mrs, Iniobong Archibong, resident in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State herein after referred to as our client. We have the firm explicit and unequivocal instructions to write to you on the above subject matter.

“It is indeed provocatively heartbroken, morally suicidal, religiously hypocritical that our client’s 11-year-old son was torrentially bombarded with physical, and inhuman torture of debilitating dimension with resultant castration of his human person, dignity, and childhood innocence.

“We respectfully demand the payment of N100,000,000 within 21 days of the receipt of this letter as compensation to assuage the dehumanizing, horrendous torture and indignity our client’s son was subjected to and for his medical checkup and medication.

We demand that Deeper Life High School Idoro, Uyo publish an unreserved apology to our clients in two National Newspapers; PUNCH, THISDAY, and any other two local Newspapers circulated within Akwa Ibom State and its environs”