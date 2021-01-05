Akwa Ibom State Police Command has commenced investigation into a petition of sexual molestation and forced starvation of a student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Master Don-Davies Iniobong.

It would be recalled that Iniobong’s mother Debora Archibong had in the petition against the School Principal, Ndidi Solomon and three others to the Police alleged that her son, 11years old and a JSS 1 student of the school was sexually molested, inhumanly treated and suffered starvation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is in receipt of a petition by one Mrs Deborah Archibong, aged 41yrs, mother of one Don-Davis Iniobong Archibong ‘m’, aged 11yrs, a student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro Road, Uyo, wherein she alleged that her son, Master Don-Davis Iniobong was inhumanly treated, sexually molested and suffered starvation, against one Mrs Ndidi Solomon, aged 45yrs and three (3) others,” Macdon said in a statement.

“The Commissioner of Police, *CP AMIENGHEME ANDREW, fdc* has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter and the said investigation has commenced immediately.

“The CP, while enjoining all parties involved to excercise restraint pending the outcome of the investigation, has assured the good people of Akwa Ibom State that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the truth, and that the outcome of the investigation will be made known to the general public.”

Meanwhile, lawyer to the petitioner David Okokon, has demanded a fee of N100M damages from the school within 21 days for medical treatment and other expenses for the the victim.

Okokon further stated that failure to pay within the stipulated time, would make the school liable to pay N1.5bn as damages.

