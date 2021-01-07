A Magistrate Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has granted seven persons linked to the alleged assault of a JSS1 pupil of the Deeper Life High School, Don-Davis, a bail of N500,000 each, including the principal.

The two minors who were involved in the case of alleged sexual abuse and molestation of the victim were also released to their parents

The school’s principal, Mrs. Ndidi Solomon, and others including Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna were all represented by the same counsel who applied for bail for them.

It will be recalled that the mother of his the victim, Mrs Achibong had petitioned the police over the alleged sexual molestation and maltreatment of her son at the Deeper Life School in Uyo.

While the counsel to the petitioner, David Okokon said he is committed to ensuring that justice is served, the counsel to the accused persons has, however, declined comments on the case.

The presiding Magistrate warned all parties involved in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.

The accused persons are facing four charges bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation, and negligence.

The case was then adjourned to 20th January 2021 for an accelerated hearing.

