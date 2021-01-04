Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State

A federal lawmaker, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga, says Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi remains the leader and friend of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, notwithstanding his defection to the All Progressives Party (APC).

Ogbaga, representing Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, stated this at Isu, Onicha Local Government Area on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker spoke while interacting with newsmen on the sidelines of the distribution of items to the indigents by Ebele and Anyi Chuks Foundation, on Sunday.

NAN also reports that animosities had broken out between supporters PDP and APC supporters in the state, following Umahi’s recent defection.

Ogbaga, a fourth-term member of the lower legislative chamber, stated that although Umahi had joined APC, he rose to political stardom on the platform of PDP.

”We have no two governors in Ebonyi, and we expect him as our leader to address the threats to PDP members and the general insecurity in the state.

”It is still surprising that Umahi, who remains our friend and brother, joined APC when we were expecting the party to meet the expectations of Nigerians,” he said.

Ogbaga called on the governor to address the human resources aspect of his administration and arrest the present situation in the state.

”We call on our very friendly governor, who has constructed lots of concrete roads and flyovers, among others, to pay special attention to stomach infrastructure.

”We also call on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

”This is because farmers are adversely affected by this development and if not checked, we may be drifting toward food crisis,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the founder of the foundation, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii, for his massive empowerment of the people and called on other wealthy Nigerians to emulate him.

”People like Odii deserve to be given national awards because they have assisted the needy in the society without holding governmental or political positions,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria