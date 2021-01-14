…lauds Gov. Okowa’s developmental strides

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of House of Representatives from Delta State, Hon. Nicholas Mutu has urged politicians especially appointees of the government in the state to stop falling heads over on who succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said it was too early to abandon governance and get inebriated in the politics of 2023.

Mutu who represents Bomadi/Patani Federal constituency of the State also lauded Okowa “for all the good work he has being doing in the State in the area of security, human capital development, infrastructure.”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday and made available to Vanguard, Mutu asked the appointees to say focused on their various mandates to avoid distractions that would, in turn, affect the governor’s determination to better the lots of the people.

“I call on politicians clamouring for different elective positions in the State, most especially those vying for the position of governor of the State who are already in the government to please have some restraint as the time is still too early for that.

“I also admonish them to stay focused on their mandate in other to avoid distractions which will certainly prevent them from assisting our smart governor in delivering the dividends of democracy and good governance to the people of the state”, he said.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the leadership style of the governor in the affairs of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP at the state level which “he displayed during the just concluded local government primary elections in the state”, even as he also hailed the State party chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso for the atmosphere of unity amongst its members.

