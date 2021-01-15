Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, assured investors that his administration would continue to provide an enabling environment and sustained infrastructure development for industries to thrive in the state.

Okowa gave the assurance during the unveiling of DELFRASCO Industries Limited, Tower Manufacturing and Testing, Industrial Fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanising Facility at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Council of the state.

He commended Issele-Uku Community for its support and cooperation with the state government and commended the project partners, Delta Investment and Development Agency (DIDA) for its commitment.

“The location of this industry demonstrates your confidence in Project Nigeria while encouraging our administration’s industrialisation drive. I expect that this project will flourish and that God will reward all partners abundantly for taking the bull by the horns.

“When completed, this will be Nigeria and Africa’s first and largest multi-industry local content industrial complex, providing products and services to power, oil and gas, telecoms, agriculture and other sectors,” he stated.

