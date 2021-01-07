Democrats now have total control of Washington after they won in two key Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Jon Ossoff, 33, unseated GOP Senator, David Perdue (R-Ga) to become the youngest U.S. senator in 40 years, the Associated Press reported Wednesday afternoon.

Also, Raphael Warnock was declared a winner over one-term Republican Senator, Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.).

Historical

While Warnock becomes the first black senator in state history, Ossoff is the first Jewish Georgia senator and the youngest member of the chamber.

Democrats will now control the White House and both chambers of Congress for the first time since Barack Obama’s win in 2008.

There is, however, still a 50-50 tie in the Senate despite the dual wins with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris set to be the deciding vote by January 20.

The new Democratic majority means Mitch McConnell will be unseated as majority leader by New York Democrat Chuck Schumer.