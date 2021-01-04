Our Reporter

Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Oluseun Runsewe, has endordes the demolition of a house slated as venue for a sex party

Runsewe who gave the commendation in a statement yesterday, said organising a sex party is a total disrespect for the Nigerian culture.

The house, located in Sabon Tasha, on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis, was demolished on Dec. 31, 2020 by the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency.

Runsewe said tGovernor Nasir . El-Rufai deserved kudos for his prompt response to the plan which he said is a warning to others who could be planning such immorality.

“But for this intervention by the governor, Kaduna State possibly would become the new capital and destination for sex tourism in Nigeria.

“This will lead to social disconnect and dislocations with drug peddling in tow and our children destroyed in the process.

“In 1992, Senegal and Uganda, experienced massive influx of sex tourists and immediately took hard measures to curb it because if left unchecked, sex tourism will damage the spiritual, moral and cultural values of any society.

“And there is no sentiments about dealing with it as. El-Rufai has done,’’ he stated.

In 2020, NCAC had a serious battle with cross dresser and social deviant Bobrisky, for his negative influence on the youths.

.Runsewe said NCAC would be doing more in 2021 to ensure that Nigerian cultures remained respected and upheld.

He urged parents to monitor their children closely and nip untoward attitude in the bud.

“Certainly, Governor El-Rufai has vindicated our position on the need to stop and arrest the unfortunate presence and foreign behavioural influence threatening our cultures and traditions.

“Am sure with the pulling down of the house planned for the sex party, sufficient signals have been sent to other deviants, their sponsors and publics.

“The law of this country must be applied to the fullest to stop this rage from the pit of darkness,’’ he added.

Runsewe called on other governors to support the full restoration and enthronement of Nigerian cultural values to rid the nation of strange characters and lifestyles.

“This is how Boko Haram and “Yahoo-Yahoo’’ started and before we knew it, our society and young persons were left to drink from the polluted waters of social vices leaving us to struggle on all fronts.

“So let those who are angry at the response of Gov. El-Rufai go to check out various campaigns mounted against sex tourism by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and the Universal Federation of Travel Agencies,’’ he stated.

Runsewe who is also President, Africa Region of World Craft Council, stated also that NCAC would be reviewing and reviving the campaign to promote true Nigerian cultural values.

He said this would be targeted at youths and the older generation to rid Nigeria of devil’s plan to destroy young persons and their future wellbeing.

“Our culture no doubt is under threat from all sides, but with what Gov. El Rufai has done in Kaduna State, I am convinced that we shall battle the demons of immoral living and enemies of our cultures and traditions to a standstill,’’ he added.