A Deputy Registrar in the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) Ondo State, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, who was allegedly shot by some hoodlums at Iwaraja Area of Ilesa-Akure Expressway in Osun State, has died.

It would be recalled that the sad incident occurred on Saturday, January 16, 2020, at about 5 – 6:30 pm in the evening.

The deceased registrar who worked at the Guidance and Counselling section of the Students Affairs Department of the University was attacked alongside his driver and an unidentified person and he was allegedly rushed to the hospital.

The University’s management, in a statement issued on Monday, disclosed that Arijesuyo died as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack by the bandits.

The statement titled, ‘FUTA condemns killing of its Deputy Registrar,’ was issued by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of the FUTA, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo.

The statement partly reads:

“The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, with deep regret and pain, announces the demise of one of its Deputy Registrars, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance and Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, who died on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Dr Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

“Dr Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 pm. The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit Dr Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However Dr Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria and beyond. It is a death that should not have happened in the first place. It is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA, that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.”

