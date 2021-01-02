“What If You Don’t Need Insulin Injection And Prescription Drugs To Lower And Normalize Your Blood Sugar”

Diabetes is a chronic, often debilitating and sometimes fatal disease, in which the body either cannot produce insulin or cannot properly use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that controls the amount of glucose (sugar) in the blood. Diabetes leads to high blood sugar levels, which can damage organs, blood vessels and nerves. The body needs insulin to use sugar as an energy source. It is a situation where the sugar level of the blood goes beyond normal.

Diabetes could be very deceptive in the sense that one may not feel sick as the blood sugar rises higher than normal, but rising sugar levels can damage blood vessels in no time. Blood vessels are to the body what fuel hoses are to a vehicle. Imagine them being damaged.

Diabetes is a defect in the body’s ability to convert glucose (sugar) to energy. Glucose is the main source of fuel for our body. When food is digested it is changed into fats, protein, or carbohydrates. Foods that affect blood sugars are called carbohydrates. Carbohydrates, when digested, change to glucose.

When we consume carbohydrates, they are broken into the form of energy which the body recognizes and utilizes called Glucose. Glucose is then transferred to the blood where the cells use them for energy. For this transfer to take place, insulin is needed. The organ than produces this insulin is known as pancreas. They are produced by the better cells in the pancreas.

When a person develops diabetes, the process is somewhat truncated. When production of insulin is insufficient, diabetes develops. This is not a palatable condition to live in or live with.

Thousands Of People Like You Have Effectively Reversed Their Condition!

Modern Medicine is failing miserablyto stop diabetes and to save patients’ lives, this new approach is achieving 100% success in getting patients completely OFF diabetes medicines and related drugs, and back to a healthy, normal life.

This groundbreaking protocol is the only internationally certified and proven holistic system that I know for reversing diabetes and pre-diabetes.

And chances are, you won’t hear or read about this system anywhere else, because it isn’t in the interest of pharmaceutical companies or medical professionals for you to know about this solution.

How is that possible, you ask?



I thought Diabetes was not reversible?

You are right! At least, partially. With conventional medicine, Diabetes will be a lifelong condition. Conventional medicine fight Diabetes through drugs that treat the symptoms of the disease, but never deals with the root cause of the problem. In fact, doctors acknowledge they have no idea how to cure Diabetes.

Does that make sense to you?

Why would you therefore take drugs if doctors don’t know the cure for diabetes? Yet, people do just that for every physical condition, such as Cancer, Heart Disease, Cholesterol, Arthritis, And Diabetes.

When millions of people around the world start experiencing the same health problems (two new cases are diagnosed every 10 seconds!) something is seriously wrong.

Something is unbalanced. And it’s never an “accident”. If you really think about it…

We’re not paying attention to the SOURCE of our health problems and until we do, these problems are going to continue and even get worse…

The simple and overlooked truth about Diabetes and many other modern diseases is that it’s infinitely more important to pay attention to what is wrong in your body, than to have to deal with the symptoms.

It is truly scandalous that harmful diabetes drugs like Invokana, Avandia (which greatly increases risk of heart attack and stroke), Actos (which raises bladder cancer risk) and Rezulin (recalled for causing liver failure) are pushed onto the public. Not only are these drugs worthless against complications, but they actually are killing diabetes patients. (I’ll show you the research in a moment.)

Food for thought:

If prescriptive drugs were the long-term solution for this disease, why is Diabetes now the 4th leading cause of death in the World, and the cause of many other serious health issues such as high blood pressure, heart attack, Alzheimer, and kidney damage?

Now Let’s Go To The Researches:



Warning: Dangerous Diabetes Drugs Don’t Work Scientists have already proved it.

A large-scale study at Duke University School of Medicine and published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that despite serious risks and dangerous side effects, diabetes drugs don’t live up to their claims.

Duke researchers found that the combination of the blood-pressure drug Diovan (valsartan) and the anti-diabetes drug Starlix (nateglinide) failed to reduce risk of heart attack at all.

Furthermore, according to the researchers, practically all anti-diabetic drugs result in weight gain and eventual total dependency upon insulin injections.

Lead researcher Robert Califf of the Duke study said, “This is a sobering confirmation of the need to focus on lifestyle improvements.”

Also, results from the 2010 randomized ACCORD CLINICAL STUDY (a large study funded by US government) confirmed the danger of blood sugar lowering drugs:

Researchers examined the risks for heart attack, stroke, and death in 10,000 diabetic



patients. Those who reduced their blood sugar levels the most (to 6.0% A1C or lower- considered by doctors) had a HIGHER risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure in patients with type 2 diabetes.

As blood sugar levels dropped, there were more heart attacks, and more patients died. In fact, the study had to be canceled to protect the remaining participants. That’s right, they stopped the study 18 months early because it was killing too many people!

Yet the World at large continues to pay billions of dollars annually for this types of care for diabetes, despite clear evidence that nature works better than medications.

Please, listen carefully!

Glucose lowering drugs kill more Type 2 patients than those who don’t take them at all. Just look at this

A prominent study published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine found that Avandia (Rosiglitazone) increases a patient’s risk of heart attack by 43% and death by a whopping 64% compared to patients not on the drug. This means that NOT taking Avandia actually IMPROVES a Type 2 patient’s chance of survival by more than 200%.

But It Gets Worse And Further Research confirmed it

A follow-up to the ACCORD study published again in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicinereports that blood pressure drugs routinely prescribed to diabetics increased the risk of strokes, heart attacks and deaths by 50% and fibrate/statin cholesterol-lowering therapy failed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Please Listen: No drug in the world can successfully treat your diabetes, no matter what the Big Pharmaceutical Companies are promising. In fact, drugs are often worse than ineffective, they can even make your life miserable or even be more risky than diabetes itself (if you’ve been diabetic for up to a year, I belief you can attest to this fact yourself).

Think about Avandia,

whose research I just showed you… This diabetes medicine, once the most popular diabetes drug in the world, was found in 2008 to dramatically increase risk of heart attacks and death . Yet it’s still being prescribed today.

Since the main reason for taking diabetes drugs is to prevent diabetic complications, and cardiovascular disease is by far the most important of these complications, you certainly don’t want to be taking a diabetes drug that increases your chance of getting a heart attack or stroke!

Another population diabetes drug, Actos!

Has its own array of ugly side effects, including average weight gain of nearly 9 pounds (it’s true, some diabetes drugs encourage your body to gain weight) and a higher risk of dangerous and possibly deadly fluid buildups. Furthermore, Actos’s heart risks may be almost as bad as Avandia’s, and some researchers have linked this drug to bladder cancer.

In the US, FDA has even issued this warning: “The use of the diabetes medication Actos (pioglitazone) may be associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer.”

So, what’s the solution then ?

The solution to all of these is to get back into your natural state of vibrant health, by “cleansing” yourself from the inside, allowing your body to get rid of the toxinsthat are taxing your cells, to enable them to start functioning properly again.

You see, for every disease, your immune system is triggered and it immediately starts fighting it. Your body can restore every wound, diseased organ or damaged cell that it needs to, but it cannot do that if you keep polluting it, your body simply can’t keep up!

Take Back Your Life! You Deserve To Be Healthy and Happy! Vibrant Health is Your Birthright!

According to current statistics,

More than two million new cases of Type 2 Diabetes are diagnosed each year.

One person dies every 10 seconds from its nasty complications.

Right now, more than 7 million (known) Nigerians are walking around with this silently destructive disease and most are completely unaware!

Please Don’t Become Another Statistic Of The Diabetes Epidemic!

Take control of your health because what really matters right now is YOU. Because statistics don’t tell your story. How every day you have to constantly worry about getting your blood sugar right. The stress and anxiety that come with managing your condition.

Living with diabetes is devastating and nerve-racking both physically and emotionally. AND, from doctor visits to medications, the ongoing list of diabetes expenses can quickly add up.

Take responsibility for your own life. Your doctor can only feel your pain, he/she doesn’t know how much you are suffering.

He/she doesn’t know how much you mean to yourself and family.

He only knows it’s important to keep you alive, he doesn’t know how important it is for you to live a healthy live.

Listen To What International Experts Are Saying!

With millions even billions of dollars of profits at stake, it’s absolutely no wonder that the Big Pharmaceuticals desperately hope you (and millions of other diabetics) never find out about this breakthrough diabetes research!

“As a doctor who has treated Diabetes for nearly thirty years, I can tell you with certainty that the standard medical protocols and management of this illness are not only INAPPROPRIATE, they’re ABSURD. Dr Daniel Nuchovich, MD, director of Jupiter Gardens Medical Center.

Drug companies are intent on keeping the consumer on drugs… for the simple requirement of profit.â€ Dr. Drummond Rennie, Journal of the American Medical Association.

“My personal experience with diabetes made it VERY clear to me that virtually every case of type 2 diabetes is 100 percent reversible.” – Dr. Joseph Mercola, M.D..

So Why Aren’t You Hearing About This? Why Isn’t THIS Headline News Broadcast On Every News Channel, Every Radio Station, Every Newspaper Or Taught In Every Medical School And Used As A Standard Treatment In Every Doctor’s Office!

But please understand, it’s not that physicians are bad or uncaring, the system is trying to treat diseases of lifestyle with medications which just doesn’t make any sense. We don’t have a Health Care system, we have a Sick Care system â€“ a Disease Management system.

Listen, Doctors are well-intentioned and hard-working people, and everyone in the system is doing their job efficiently, we just designed the jobs wrong. We pay doctors for how many patients they manage to see and for the quantity of medical care provided to each patient (dispensing more drugs, more tests, more labs, more procedures), but not for succeeding in healing people or keeping them healthy.

Doctors tend to do what they get paid to do, and they get trained to do what they get paid to do. So the problem is not the people; it’s the system that’s broken. And certainly they are NOT reimbursed for patient education.

Bottom line: Diabetes is the biggest health epidemic we have and the standard medical treatment is focused on medications and insulin and it’s simply the WRONG approach. Restoring healthy blood sugar levels and reversing diabetes is simple if you give your body what it needs. And you can achieve that in a few weeks from now.

That’s right: Reversing Diabetes is quite simple and straightforward using basic biochemical cause and effect. The only reason people don’t beat their Diabetes is because; they don’t know about this information, and big Medicine doesn’t teach anybody this information. Drug companies would much prefer to keep you dependent on drugs. The moment you beat Diabetes, they lose a customer.

It’s time to stop poisoning yourself! It’s time to kick Diabetes out of your life!

That Is Why Am INTRODUCING You To The Nature Made Diabetes Therapy.

AND

This pair (combination) is the natural therapy that offers a 100% natural, safe, and powerful treatment that eliminates the ROOT cause of your Diabetes. There’s nothing like this that exists anywhere else-on or off the web and I’m honored for the opportunity to share it with you.

This pioneering remedy is the outcome of countless studies conducted over the past three decades by teams of internationally-respected scientists and diabetes’ specialists, including Prof. John Mash of Corneil University, NYC. As a result, thousands of people who were in your EXACT same situation are now living symptom-free.

Decide TODAY To Get OFF Your Drugs For Good!

This combination will also give you healthy cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure naturally. So not only will you rid off your blood sugar, you will drop your risk of heart disease and stroke as well! Tinkering with blood pressure and cholesterol in a patient who already has dysfunctional blood sugar is ineffective and dangerous. And all these studies prove it. Unfortunately, patients will keep dying until they heal diabetes at the most fundamental level.

This Is A Natural Therapy With International and Nigeria Seals Of Certification.

The International Aloe Science Council is a non-profit trade organization for the Aloe Vera industry world-wide comprising Physicians, scientists and researchers etc, as memberships..

The products have the prestigious Kosher Seal (which makes it acceptable to the Jews. The Jews don’t take anything that isn’t 100% natural. Infact, they don’t even take bread with yeast! They believe in no additives.

The Halal is an Arabic term which means allowed, lawful, legal, or permissible. It is scientifically accepted that a Halal certificate is a guarantee of genuineness and best quality.

Our own National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

By using the combination inside the Diabetes Wellness Pack above, you will notice changes in your blood sugar level which help reduce the effect of being diabetic.

As you start to use , you will start noticing changes in your body system and you will also be astonished at how far you would have gone in helping to get rid of your diabetes.

And overtime, you will literally have to stop taking those medications as this natural suplement will be performing better than the industrial chemically produced synthetic drugs. This supplement has no side effect.

Okay, I’m Ready! But How Much is This Going To Cost Me To Get Diabetes Wellness Pack Delivered to me at My Doorstep?

Have you ever taken time to think about how happy you will be if you finally get rid of all Forms of Diabetes in your Body System especially with this Diabetes Wellness Pack(a Most Effective and Result Oriented Natural Diabetes Therapy).

I want you to consider the value of what you are getting. It will save you lots of time, efforts and will finally put a smile on your face.

I have spent a huge amount of time and money when I was researching to get you everything you need PLUS my personal experience.

AND