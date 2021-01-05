Disney has been accused of pushing unrealistic beauty standards on children after social media users spotted a character with exaggerated proportions in the short film ‘Inner Workings’.

The animated short, which was initially released in 2016, tells the story of an office worker named Paul who has to tame his desire to break out of his dull routine and have fun.

But it is Paul’s love interest Kate that has sparked outrage online, thanks to her enormous buttocks, stick-thin arms and tiny waist that is barely bigger than her neck.

Dozens of social media users have blasted the unrealistic depiction of Kate’s body after screenshots of the cartoon were posted online by a Twitter user who shared them with the caption: ”In no world did Disney need to do this.

The post, which included an image of Kate, sparked fresh criticism online, with users accusing Disney of setting unrealistic body standards for its young audiences.

”I know it’s just a cartoon but for the love of God they need to put some belly on that girl, one Twitter user wrote.

”It makes me sad thinking that kids out there think that’s how their body should look, It’s naturally impossible to have a booty like that with no belly at all!!!

Another added: ”And funny how Disney back in the days was making realistic proportions of princesses and princes, no big eyes, no extreme waist, everything was so much nicer when looking normal.

Another user commented: ”Where are her organs?

Kate wasn’t the only character to come under scrutiny, others were quick to point out another female figure in the background on a beach, with some claiming she looked like she was melting.

