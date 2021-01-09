DJ Jism

Nigeria born Canadian based DJ/Producer, DJ Jism, has released his first body of work, an EP titled DEJJ vs JISM.

Born Akindeji Kehinde in South London, DJ Jism was raised in Lagos Nigeria and got hooked to Dj’ing and music production while still in Secondary School.

The EP, which was released recently, featured Nigerian Alte star Lady Donli and many other talented artistes. After the release of his debut single DeDe last year, DJ Jism quickly gained popularity following performances with artists like Tory Lanez, Murda Beatz and Major Lazer.

According to him, the EP is a documentary that showcases his journey as an artist, and the growth he has experienced over time. He also shows appreciation to the people who have supported him since the start of his music career.

Seeing that this is his first body of work, it is surprising that DJ JISM has honed his abilities to recognize great music and curate great sounds through digital EPs, mixes, and remix compilations. DJ Jism is currently connecting with the global market to expand his network and open up new grounds for Nigerian music talents.

This project is close to his heart and he can’t wait for the world.

