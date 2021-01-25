Dominion Voting Systems on Monday, 25 January, filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani alleging that the former New York City mayor spread numerous defamatory statements about the voting machine company while he helped lead former President Trump’s failed post-election legal campaign.

The company is seeking $1.3 billion in damages over what it called a ‘viral disinformation campaign’, alleging that Giuliani made malicious false accusations against Dominion, including that the company had engaged in voting fraud and election fixing.

“For Dominion whose business is producing and providing voting systems for elections, there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty, and financial integrity, reads the 107-page complaint filed in federal court in Washington, DC.

Trump and his allies spent two months denying his election defeat and claiming without evidence that it was the result of widespread voter fraud before his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Dominion said it filed the lawsuit to set the record straight and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process.

A group of prominent attorneys last week asked New York’s judiciary to suspend Giuliani’s law license because he made false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trump’s supporters to engage in trial by combat shortly before they stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

