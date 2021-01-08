Vice president Mike Pence‘s chief of staff, Marc Short, has alleged that Donald Trump has banned him from the white house’s west wing following the vice president’s refusal to overturn the election results in the joint session of the US congress on Wednesday, 6 January.
Mr Short said he is not allowed back inside the white house as Mr Trump is blaming him for advising the Vice president.
According to CNN, Mr short was seen entering the Eisenhower executive office, which is a separate building in the white house campus.
In recent weeks, Trump had pushed Pence to overturn the results of the November election in his favour. Instead, Pence released a lengthy statement rejecting the president’s demands.
“Mike Pence, I hope you get to stand up for the good of our constitution and for the good of our country, and if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you, Trump said.
Pence said in his statement: “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.
Mike Pence also changed his Twitter bio to a photo of president-elect Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent.
This didn’t sit well with Trump and he took to Twitter to call Mike Pence out.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our constitution, giving states a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify, Trump wrote.
After the violence on the Capitol, lawmakers, both democrats and republicans, business leaders and media establishments urged Mr Pence to invoke 25th amendment of the US constitution to remove the president from office.
Mr Pence called the riots a ‘dark day’ while condemning the violence as congress returned to work on confirming the election results certified by the electoral college.
