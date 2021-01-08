Vice president Mike Pence‘s chief of staff, Marc Short, has alleged that Donald Trump has banned him from the white house’s west wing following the vice president’s refusal to overturn the election results in the joint session of the US congress on Wednesday, 6 January.

Mr Short said he is not allowed back inside the white house as Mr Trump is blaming him for advising the Vice president.

The west wing is the real power centre in the white house where the US President’s Oval Office, the situation room and offices of his chief of staff and national security adviser are located.

According to CNN, Mr short was seen entering the Eisenhower executive office, which is a separate building in the white house campus.

In recent weeks, Trump had pushed Pence to overturn the results of the November election in his favour. Instead, Pence released a lengthy statement rejecting the president’s demands.

In a rally held Wednesday, January 6, near the white house, Trump grew increasingly vocal in his demands while speaking to a group of supporters who later stormed the Capitol building in an attempted insurrection.