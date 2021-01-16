With President Donald Trump’s tenure coming to an end on January 20, when incoming President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be inaugurated, the outgoing president on Friday, 15 January, rolled out his achievements.

The list of accomplishments includes the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general assassinated in a US strike on January 3, 2020.

Soleimani headed the Quds force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic revolutionary guard corps. Iran has since vowed that all those involved in his killing would face retribution.

But Trump said his administration defeated terrorists, held leaders accountable for malign actions, and bolstered peace around the world.

“Defeated 100 per cent of ISIS territorial caliphate in Iraq and Syria, freed nearly 8 million civilians from ISIS bloodthirsty control and liberated Mosul, Raqqa, and the final ISIS foothold of Baghuz. Killed the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al -Baghdadi and eliminated the world’s top terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, the president said in a lengthy list cataloguing his feats.

He also said his administration delivered an economic boom by bringing jobs, factories, and industries back to the US.

“Imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions worth of Chinese goods to protect American jobs and stop China’s abuses under section 232 of the trade expansion act of 1962 and section 301 of the trade act of 1974,” he added.

The republican incumbent said for the first time in nearly 70 years, the United States has become a net energy exporter while drug prices were lowered for the first time in 51 years.

“Affordable and high-quality child care for American workers and their families, nominated and confirmed over 230 federal judges, built over 400 miles of the world’s most robust and advanced border wall, Trump further stated.