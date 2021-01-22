Bolu, one of Doyin Okupe‘s sons, earlier today revealed his sexual preference by announcing that he is gay. Bolu had posted a picture of himself with a rainbow coloured flag which represents the diversity of gays and lesbians around the world, captioned the picture, “Yes, I’m Gay AF.”

Unfortunately, his father, a physician and politician isn’t quite happy about his son’s sexual preferences and is vehemently denouncing the sexual preference of Bolu.

The former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan says he sees a major spiritual challenge ahead, with his son’s gay status, adding that it will end in praise.

He said, “The picture below is that of Mobolurin Okupe. He is my son. I gave him the name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ. I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now.

“Bolu knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith. For me I look beyond the surface or the physical.

“Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who i serve day and night. For it is written: ‘Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.'”

Bolu who resides in France where the law allows him experiment with his sexuality, graduated in 2015 from the University of Manchester, UK. A holder of a Masters of Science in International Management from NEOMA Business School, France, Bolu is also a fitness enthusiast.

One of Okupe’s sons, Ditan is a staunch supporter of Muhammadu Buhari.

