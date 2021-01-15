At least 34 people have been killed and more than 600 injured after a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck and toppled buildings in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island in the early hours of Friday, 15 January, according to authorities.

The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

At least 15,000 people have also been displaced following the quake.

Local media have reported that six patients and their families were trapped when parts of the Mitra Manakarra hospital in the town of Mamuju collapsed.

Arianto, from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, told news agency AFP they were trying to reach those trapped, he did not specify a number. Tremors were felt at around 01:00 local time on Friday (17:00 Thursday GMT) for about seven seconds. No tsunami warning was issued but thousands are reported to have left their homes, fleeing to safety. Authorities have warned that strong aftershocks could follow the two main quakes and that they could still trigger a tsunami. Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis with more than 2,000 killed in a 2018 Sulawesi quake. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the ‘Ring of Fire’ a line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions on the Pacific rim. In 2004, a tsunami triggered by an earthquake off the Indonesian island of Sumatra killed 226,000 people across the Indian Ocean, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. The Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 killed 170,000 people on the Indonesian island of Sumatra after a quake of magnitude 9.1.

