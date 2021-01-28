Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have dismissed the prime minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba on Wednesday evening, 27 January, during a parliament plenary session held in Kinshasa.

The dismissal came after a majority of the lawmakers passed a vote of no-confidence to the Premier alleging his inability in the management of the country.

The national assembly approved a motion of censure against Ilunga Ilunkamba and his government by 367 votes to seven.

Under the Democratic Republic of Congo’s constitution, parliamentary censure requires the prime minister to step down within 24 hours.

The Prime Minister boycotted the session terming it illegitimate under the constitution and internal regulations of parliament.

The session was also boycotted by pro-Kabila party ‘MPs’ who also stressed that the parliament session had no mandate capacity to organize the vote according to the constitution.

President Félix Tshisekedi and his two new allies still do not agree on the appointments of several heads of major institutions, following the end of the alliance between him and former president Joseph Kabila. The post of prime minister and leadership of the national assembly’s office are in contention.

Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019 but has been frustrated by a coalition government with Kabila’s allies, who won parliamentary majorities in the same election.

By controlling a majority in Parliament, President Tshisekedi would be able to nominate a cabinet of his choosing after two years in which Kabila’s allies have dominated the major ministries.

Tshisekedi now hopes to form a new majority in parliament by winning over members of Kabila’s coalition

