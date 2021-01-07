Dr Dre and Nicole Young

Legendary rapper Dr Dre has reportedly agreed to pay his ex-wife wife Nicole Young $2 million in support while he recovers from a brain aneurysm.

The money is to pay for living expenses for the next few months as their contentious divorce continues.

Nicole wants $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees but Dre says he’s been paying all of her expenses so the new demand is outlandish.

He also says the attorney’s fees are outrageous since her lawyers have only been working on the case for a few months.

However, according to the court documents filed by Young, she detailed how much she claims they spent over a 3-year period and how much money Dr Dre has on hand.

The documents claim he has a whopping $262 million available in cash and Apple stock. The accountant says selling Apple stock was the primary source of funding their lifestyle from 2017-19 and believes that will continue to be the case.

The couple’s divorce was just heard in an L.A. courtroom with each side being represented by their respective lawyers, and the hearing was continued to allow Dre to recover from his medical condition.

The 55-year-old music mogul was recently hospitalised with a suspected brain aneurysm.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Doctors conducted a series of tests on him and in an update, the Straight Outta Compton producer thanked everyone for their support writing: