Dr. Dre Shares Encouraging Message After Suffering From Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been hospitalized with a suspected brain aneurysm. The hip-hop legend and Straight Outta Compton producer is in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles according to TMZ.

The 55-year-old music mogul is stable and lucid, but doctors do not know what caused the bleeding and are still doing a battery of tests.

In a new update, Dre just posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone for their love and support. He wrote:

Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!

Dr. Dre is in the middle of a very contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole. Nicole wants $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and $5 million for attorney fees, but Dre says he’s been paying all of her expenses so the new demand is outlandish.

He also says the attorney’s fees are outrageous since her lawyers have only been working on the case for a few months.

However, the ex-wife wants a judge to reject the prenuptial agreement she signed in 1996, claiming Dre ripped it up early on in the marriage. Dre strongly denies that.

There’s a hearing Wednesday in Los Angeles on both issues. With the new development, Dre will not be attending.