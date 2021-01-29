There was a mild drama on Thursday as an officer of the Nigerian Customs Service was found dead in a hotel room located on Oyo Road, Nomansland, Kano.

A source who wanted his identity masked told Nigerian Tribune that the Customs officer often lodged at the hotel away from his base at Zango, Daura, Katsina State, each time he visits Kano for an undisclosed mission.

The source added that the late Customs officer who arrived Kano on Wednesday evening had told one of the hotel attendants that he has been suffering from a consistent stomach ulcer.

In view of this, he asked one of the hotel staff to buy him a tin of milk.

It was gathered that after he consumed the tin of milk, his condition deteriorated and as such, he could not take his drugs before going to bed on Wednesday night.

When the customs officer failed to open his door on Thursday morning, the hotel attendants forced it open and found him lying lifeless on the floor, with the tin of milk, a loaf of bread and his drugs beside him.

The incident was reported at one of the police stations in Nomansland.

The source said, ”A team of security operatives from Nomansland police station promptly came to the hotel and conveyed his lifeless body in their Toyota Hilux to an undisclosed location.”

As at press time, the Customs Command in Katsina is yet to confirm the development.

