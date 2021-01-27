The Department of State Services (DSS) has launched an investigation into the alleged killing of a police officer whose name was given as Rauf Fawale in Osun State.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the slain officer who ranked as a corporal was a father of three and until his death, he was attached to the Estate Police Division in Osogbo.

Sources familiar with the development said that Rauf had an altercation with some DSS operatives, and in retaliation, the secret service agents attacked him on January 14, 2021.

The alleged that Rauf was at work when he received a call on his phone from a DSS official. He reportedly left the police station for River Side where three DSS operatives pounced on him, hitting him in the head with clubs until he fell into a coma.

He was reportedly taken to a private hospital before he was transferred to UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for brain surgery. Unfortunately, he did not survive the surgery and breathed his last on Sunday, 24, January 2021.

The Osun State Police Command had said an operative of the Department of State Services, David Olowoporoku, and two others are perpetrators of the alleged attack on the police.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Wale Olokode, had asked the Department of Security Services, Osun Command, to produce the DSS officers allegedly involved in the police officer’s killing.

Commenting on the development in a statement titled ‘Alleged attack on police corporal by DSS personnel in Osun State, DSS’ the state service spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the agency would not condone any acts of indiscipline.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State. Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter.

“The public should rest assured that it will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice. It, therefore, calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations,” the statement read in part.

