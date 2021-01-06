..warns Nigerians against falling preys to scammers

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has made it clear that the it is not currently recruiting and warned Nigerians against falling preys into the hands of scammers claiming that the agency is hiring.

The service said in a statement by its Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, that there was no iota of truth in the claim that it was hiring Nigerians at thie time

The statement by Afunanya said: “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The public should note that recruitment into the Service is never done on monetary basis. Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and groups to fleece them of their hard earned money. They should rather report to the Service any suspicion in this regard.

“Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music. So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public,” the DSS said.

Vanguard News Nigeria