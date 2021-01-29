A Dutch appeal court has ordered oil giant Shell to pay compensation to four farmers in the Niger Delta for alleged widespread pollution on their farmland.

The four farmers who reside in the Niger Delta region, alongside their ally, the friends of the earth campaign group, had in 2008, filed the case against the oil giant. According to the farmers, oil spillage from the pipelines owned by the oil giant destroyed their farmland, leading to huge losses in their products and returns in revenue.

According to the court papers, the farmers said the spills concerned were between 2004 and 2007, but pollution from leaking oil pipelines remains a major problem in the Niger Delta.

Shell had argued that saboteurs were responsible for leaks in underground oil pipes that have polluted the region. The company also argued that it should not be held legally responsible in the Netherlands for the actions of its foreign subsidiary, meaning Shell Nigeria.

However, in its ruling delivered today Friday, January 29, the Dutch appeal court ruled that Shell Nigeria, must pay the demanded compensation. The court did not hold Shell’s parent company directly responsible for the spillage but ordered it to install a leak detection system on the Oruma pipeline, the site of a significant number of the spills in the case.

“Shell Nigeria is sentenced to compensate farmers for damages, the court said in its ruling, which can be appealed via the Dutch supreme court.

Shell discovered and started exploiting Nigeria’s vast oil reserves in the late 1950s and has faced heavy criticism from activists and local communities overspill and for the company’s close ties to government security forces.

Friends of the earth, which has supported the Nigerian farmers in their legal battle, argues that leaking pipes are caused by poor maintenance and inadequate security and that Shell does not do enough to clean up spills.

