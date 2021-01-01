Daily News

Eaglets off to Togo for AFCON qualifiers   

The Golden Eaglets will open their qualifying campaign for the U17 AFCON in Togo on Wednesday against Cote d’Ivoire.

The Group B match is slated for 4pm local time at Stade Municipal in Lome.

The Nigeria U17s will play their final group game against arch-rivals Ghana three days later at the same venue. The semifinals are fixed for January 14, while third-place and final will played three days later.

The two finalists will advance to the U17 AFCON in Morocco in July.

The Eagles are booked at the Hotel Novelas Stars along with Ghana and they will  expectedly depart for Togo tomorrow.

Hamilton knighted in UK honours list

AS Roma  launches academy in Abuja

