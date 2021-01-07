One power we gain on our journey to growth is the ability to redefine what we believe. We learn to see things in a new way. This, Charles N Lambert, leader of Africa’s first Economic War and philosopher behind “Compassionate Capitalism” in Africa has vowed to fulfil by changing powers and the dominant economic believes that have left Africa’s economic growth stagnant.

We usually have a definition for most areas of our lives, particularly important areas such as work, love, money, and ourselves, but we’re not always conscious of it.

The experiences we go through can help our definitions surface, help us see more clearly how we define these areas. That’s called growth.

This growth, this process of redefining, will happen naturally on our path. But we can also consciously, actively work on our definitions which Lambert has focused on through the Trinity Platforms in redefining Economic powers in Africa.

Economists like Lambert have long regarded structural change, the movement of workers from lower to higher productivity employment as essential to growth in low-income countries.

Yet, until recently, Africa’s economic structure had changed very little, worrying both policymakers and analysts.

The African Union, the African Development Bank, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa have all voiced concern with Africa’s slow pace of structural change.

The Trinity Platform is a platform created to create a New World of Economic Harmony and redefine economic powers in Africa through Compassionate Capitalism.

Its functions:



1. To trap funds leaving Africa and redirect them back to Africa through product purchase for returns on investments. And the platform that does this is what THE REDIRECT MALL PLATFORM.

Here only made in Africa or pro-African brands are sold and encouraged. The buyers buy and get points for Investments with hope of returns in cash. www.redirectmall.com

2. To invest in Africa own corporations to increase participation in production processes, create jobs, increase Governments revenue in tax and give average Africans opportunity to invest in these corporations and get returns on investment, therefore elevating poverty and empowering families. And this platform is the BLACK WALL STREET Investment platform. www.charleslambertcorridor.com

Here average Africans invest with points they get from buying from the Redirect Mall, and get returns on investments in cash from the revenues made by the corporations they invested in.

3. DEVELOPMENT CHANNEL. This happens to be the first listed corporations on the Black Wall Street Investment platform. It’s a conglomerate dedicated to providing solutions to basic human needs in 26 key areas. Covering access to water, power, employment, security, periodic income, clean environment, education, ICT, value system, quality housing, quality health care, quality elderly care facilities, relief and more. These have been carefully built for over 9 years and awaiting implementation. www.developmentchannel.tv

The Investment points of the buyers are to be used to fund these projects. The buyers chose what to invest in with their points and get returns on investments at the execution of each project.

Available opportunities for the implementation of the New world of Compassionate Capitalism (platform)

1. UPAP ( lifetime)



Points:20,000

Dividend: $100 monthly



Cash out value: $30,000

Redirect Mall product with equivalent Investment points:

2 Nodropout computer Tablets.



Cost:$500

2. Compassionate UPAP:



Points:10,000

Dividend: $100 monthly.



Cash out value: 10,000

Redirect Mall product with equivalent points: 1 Nodrop computer Tablet.



Cost: $250 (minimum $25 initial deposit)

3. Compassionate UPAP Classic:



Points: 5,000



Dividend:$100



Cash out value: $7,000

Redirect Mall product with equivalent points: Half collection of Compassionate philosophical portraits. Cost: $125 (minimum $25 initial deposit)

These opportunities serve as entry into the New world of Compassionate Capitalism.



So according to the platform design, you must come in through the doors of Redirect Mall

Click on this link to enroll: https://redirectmall.com/home/referral/5fae6ac038af6



+256774733045 email@ ellen@charleslambertcorridor.com

Vanguard News Nigeria