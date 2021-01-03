With most of the economic fundamentals and indices trending in the negative zone for much of the outgoing year due largely in part to the disruption caused by the ravaging global pandemic, Nigerians would rather the expectations for year 2021 are better managed amidst cautious optimism. In this report by I brahim Apekhade Yusuf and Charles Okonji , economic analysts and financial pundits attempt a prognosis of the economy against many uncertainties, challenges.

Will Nigerians be poorer in 2021? Will the economy bode well for all? Will the economic managers be able to steer the ship of the state and successfully wade through all the landmines that literally brought the country to its kneels in the outgoing year? Will Nigeria exit recession? Will food be readily available and affordable just as pump price will remain stable and not priced above the reach of the common man?

The foregoing are some of the genuine concerns deservedly raised by discerning Nigerians in all walks of life, especially many of who witnessed the economic turbulence of the past 12 months and cannot kid themselves that things would get better overnight.

Can budget 2021 turnaround the economy?

With President Muhammadu Buhari signing the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law penultimate Thursday, indications are that things may give.

The budget estimate increased by N505.61 billion from the initial N13.082 billion presented by the President to the National Assembly earlier in October. A breakdown showed that the recurrent expenditure is – N5.64 trillion, capital expenditure – N4.125 trillion, debt servicing – N3.324 trillion, statutory transfer – N496.528 billion. Recurrent expenditure (N5.64 trillion) represents 41.5% of the total budgeted amount while the N4.125 trillion budgeted for capital expenditure represents 30.4% of the total budget.

The 2021 budget is tagged, ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Resilience,’ will see oil revenue projected at N2.01 trillion, while non-oil revenue is estimated at N1.49 trillion.

The signing of the bill before the end of the year indicates that the budget will run from January 1st to December 31st, 2021.

The president’s action followed the earlier passing of the bill by the National Assembly on Dec. 21 during an emergency session convened for the purpose of passing the budget. The signing of the budget is also in line with the president’s promise to return the nation to the January to December Budget circle.

Forlorn hope

Analysts in KPMG Nigeria have stated that there are 10 macro trends that will determine the fate of the nation’s economy next year.

This was disclosed by Olusegun Zacchaeus, Associate Director, Strategy and Economics, KPMG, during the American Business Council webinar recently.

Zacchaeus explained that the modest recovery expected in 2021 is threatened by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, everyone should expect more pressure that will emanate from the global economy. For instance, the change of baton of the democratic government in the United States is expected to impact several economies, including Nigeria.

He said, “The emergence of a new democrat president will have implications on the global economy. The bigger fiscal stimulus package totaling US$2.5 trillion from 2021 to 2024 is expected to drive recovery.

“On oil price dynamics, bilateralism with possible easing of trade tensions between the US and China. Possible catalyst for distortion in oil prices given strong advocacy for shift away from fossil fuel.”

KPMG added that OPEC is considering deepening oil production cuts amidst rising Covid-19 cases, and fresh economic lockdown in Europe Outflows from SSA between February and March totaled $5 billion.

According to the firm, 47% of investors think emerging market economic activity will slow over the next 12 months, compared with 37% who think it will accelerate and borrowing costs are still high and financial conditions remain difficult.

“WTO expects a significant downturn in global trade in 2020 between 13% and 32%, and some recovery in 2021 at 8%. Risks to the outlook include a second wave of COVID-19 with the results being very sensitive to the length of time that the Covid-19 threat remains in place or trade restrictions,” he added.

It stated that the proposed 2021 budget provides indications of tight spending and worsening debt. KPMG projected that the Budget implementation will likely underperform in line with historical trends.

According to the firm, Nigeria’s fiscal flexibility is constrained by a high interest bill as a percentage of general government revenue and by inefficient non-oil tax collection.

Noting that the impact of new tax policies could be watered down by overall low economic outputs, KPMG advised that the Integrated Revenue Monitoring System (IRMS) needed to ease revenue recognition.

In its Economic and Business Review for Year 2020 and Outlook for year 2021 released recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) warned that 2021 economic outlook is not very bright.

It explained that there are no quick fixes for the structural issues and the desired regulatory and institutional reforms.

The report, released by its Director General Muda Yusuf, the LCCI said shortage in foreign exchange (forex) available to businesses and end-users will remain one of the biggest hurdles in 2021.

According to the report, while forex supply will face continued pressure in 2021 in the light of relatively lower dollar inflows from oil, foreign investment, and diaspora remittances, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to sustain its demand management strategies via rationing and restricting access to forex for food imports.

“In year 2021, the CBN will most likely maintain and initiate more demand management policy measures to taper growing demand for forex amid weak dollar inflows,” it said.

The LCCI said without bold policy pronouncements, constraints to the ease of doing business including foreign exchange shortage, escalating production costs, high regulatory costs, infrastructure inadequacies, and delayed cargo clearance, will persist into year 2021.

Giving more insight into the report, Yusuf said: “These constraints will be more profound on businesses in the real economy. We believe the sluggish pace of recovery will continue to subdue consumer demand, albeit the impact on earnings performance will be disproportionate across sectors.”

He added that while most Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will struggle to survive in the New Year amid unfavourable economic conditions, large corporates are expected to demonstrate resilience in the coming year.

According to him, the economy will return to the path of positive growth in the second quarter of 2021 and this will expectedly impact on the macroeconomic environment which may ease some of the critical economic conditions currently impeding economic growth.

“Looking ahead in 2021, we expect crude oil to sustain its dominance in Nigeria’s export while manufactured imports will most likely dominate the country’s import bill. We anticipate sustained trade deficit in agriculture, manufactured goods and raw materials goods in 2021,” he said.

The LCCI boss said total capital inflows for year 2021 might likely range between $10 billion – $11 billion, below 2018 and 2019’s levels. The forex policies, security challenges, sustained fiscal & external risks, infrastructure inadequacies, policy credibility concerns and regulatory bottlenecks may keep capital importation subdued in the short-term.

“Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are concerned about continual rise in negative real return rate on investment due to rising inflation and inability of FPIs to exchange naira repayments into forex. Given that these issues remain unresolved, we believe FPIs will remain cautious about naira-denominated investment securities in the short term,” Yusuf said.

He pointed out that headline inflation is expected to remain elevated as the combination of food supply shocks, forex policies, higher energy costs, forex illiquidity, heightened insecurity in major food-producing states, will continue to mount pressure on domestic consumer prices.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Director General, Odu’a Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, David Awotipe submitted that the global economy witnessed a setback due to the ravaging effects of Covid-19, which Nigeria is not exceptional, adding that Nigeria is already in recession.

Awotipe said, “In my own point of view, we know that the country is in recession and we are hopeful that the government would put in place policies that would make the country get out of recession on time. However, on the production level, the organised private sector is being known to be ever ready in pushing economic policies and commercial activities and all that. 2021 for us, we believe in more productivity and to expand our scope.

“Our expectation is for the government to work the talk. We are hopeful that things would turn around despite the negative indices provided that all stakeholders put their hands together and when I mean stakeholders, I’m talking about the federal government that makes policies, take economic decisions.

“In Nigeria one of the challenges we keep having is the disadvantage of the infrastructure especially the electricity which impedes our capacity to compete with all our counterparts. We are not expecting a rocket science solution to our power problems,” Awotipe noted.

He stated that as the country is opening the African borders where counterparts would be competing with local manufacturers, stressing that these competitors have adequate electricity to boost their production at very reasonable cost, but in Nigeria, manufacturers spend a lot to get diesel, service your machines and when you add all the cost, you are at a disadvantaged position whenever you are bringing your goods to the market.

Like the LCCI, Afrinvest, a leading investment banking firm headquartered in Lagos, in its macroeconomic note released in mid-October hold the view and very strongly too that the potential threat to oil demand from the second wave of the pandemic is putting downward pressure on prices.

Explaining its position, Afrinvest said the slow and uneven recovery in global oil demand is also expected to linger till the end of 2021.

This implies that oil prices would remain below 2018 levels while uncertainties still abound in the oil market due to global geo-political tensions.

Beyond oil & gas exports which only accounts for 35.8% of current account receipts, Afrinvest stated that inflows from foreign investment and remittances are expected to sharply reduce.

It noted that external reserve settled at $36.2 billion despite inflows from International Monetary Fund, still down 15.5% year to date.

Afrinvest said the adjustments to the official exchange rate from ₦307.0$1.0 to ₦380.0/$1.0 in August and the slight weakness in the National Autonomous Foreign Exchange rate to ₦380.0/$1.0 from ₦360.0/$1.0 are too weak to correct the shock from weak oil prices.

The firm also factored the economic impacts of falling remittances and reduced capital flows into the equation.

“While we believe the subsequent adjustment to the official exchange rate to ₦380.0/$1.0 in August, removal of energy subsidies and the recovery in oil prices since Q2:2020 would have supported revenues in Q3:2020, we suspect that this would not be enough to significantly close the fiscal funding gap,” Afrinvest explained.

Nigeria to exit recession Q1 of 2021

It may be recalled that Nigerian economy slipped into a recession in the third quarter of 2020 following a GDP contraction of -3.62%. This is the second recession since 2016.

Recessions in Nigeria have mostly been caused by a fall in the price of crude oil and the absence of large fiscal/monetary buffers in a structurally weak economy.

With most Nigerians still living in fear of the worst form of credit crunch lingering in the new year, the Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has assured that the country may exit recession in the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking in Abuja last November, the minister stressed that the Nigerian government is working towards reversing the declining economic trend in the country.

Mrs. Ahmed made this disclosure while speaking on the latest GDP figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) about the current recession in the country at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit, organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

While noting that the COVID-19-induced recession followed the pattern across the world, where many countries had entered an economic recession. “Nigeria is not alone in this, but I will say that Nigeria has outperformed all of these economies in terms of the record of a negative growth.”

The country’s economy posted a second consecutive negative growth, contracting by 3.62% in the third quarter. This negative growth is much better than the 6.01% that was earlier forecasted by the NBS.

What hope for oil and gas sector in 2021?

The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly reduced the demand for crude oil due to lockdowns and movement restrictions.

Production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC countries as well as improved demand resulted in upward price movement in November and December.

Indications are that the world oil demand won’t fully recover until after 2021, OPEC said, as the increase forecasted for next year still pales in comparison to the demand decline seen in 2020.

Given the need to ensure a stable crude oil price, oil producers agreed in December to cut production for January 2021. The voluntary cuts in production was led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Overall, producers agreed to cut back 7.2 million b/d.

OPEC-10 had the highest share of 4.56 million b/d. Non-OPEC participating countries agreed to cut 2.64 million b/d.

Nigeria is expected to produce 1.52 million b/d after a voluntary adjustment of -313,000 b/d. These cuts are expected to bring some stability to oil price in January 2021.

Despite the challenges in the crude oil sector in 2020, crude oil still accounted for 81% of total exports, while non-oil exports declined, accounting for 7% of exports in the quarter.

Given these statistics, Nigeria needs to urgently implement reforms that will improve production and exports of non-oil goods and services.

What to expect in 2021

There are some necessary conditions under which government interventions to drive recovery can be more effective. The federal government has intensified efforts to ensure that Nigeria achieves self-sufficiency in the domestic production and utilisation of its gas resources by the first quarter of 2021.

In the view of Chief (Dr.) Kolawole Adewoyin, National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), one way to address the lingering problem of pump price of petroleum product is for the federal government to effectively privatise the refineries.

“As an oil marketer, we want the products to be readily available for us. If the government wants to be sincere, it is supposed to make the oil and gas sector a fully deregulate the sector and hands off 100 per cent by this year. Another important thing is that the government seems not to be willing to repair the already dilapidated refineries that we are have. All the government needs to do is to privatise them immediately so that the price of refined products will come down drastically.”

Enter Dangote refinery

After many months of dithering, all is set for Dangote refinery, the 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.

It is expected to be the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion in 2020.

Speaking with reports in last November, Devakumar Edwin, an executive director at Dangote told reporters, hinted that “The refinery will be ready early in 2021 and we hope to reach full capacity before the end of that year.”

Edwin further said the refinery will “dedicate 53%” of the projected 650,000 b/d refining capacity to the production of gasoline.

Any hope for naira 2021?

Central Bank of Nigeria has predicted that the Naira will further depreciate in January 2021. CBN disclosed this that a survey carried out by its Statistics Department recently

According to the report titled, ‘December 2020 Business Expectations Survey Report,’ there may also be a steady rise in interest rate from December till the next six months.

The naira witnessed a sharp fall in recent weeks, reaching its lowest on November 30, 2020, when it exchanged for N500/$1. Since then, the dollar has been hovering between N460 and N470. As of penultimate Friday, however, one dollar exchanged for 465 in the parallel market.

But in the 11-page survey report, the CBN said it conducted the survey online from December 7 to 11, with a sample size of 1,050 businesses nationwide.

It noted that a response rate of 91.3 per cent was achieved and that the sample covered the agriculture/services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail trade and construction sectors, adding that the respondent firms were made up of small, medium and large corporations covering both import-oriented and export-oriented businesses.

The report partly read, “Respondent firms expect the naira to depreciate in the current month and next month but appreciate in the next two months and the next six months.

“Inflation level is expected to rise in the next six and 12 months as firms expect the average inflation rate in the next six months and the next 12 months to stand at 13.24 and 14.51 per cent, while borrowing rate is expected to rise in the current month, next month, next two months and the next six months with indices of 19.2, 14.9, 14.7 and 14.3 points.”

On the business outlook, the report showed that at -15.2 index points, the overall confidence index on the macro economy was pessimistic in December 2020 while respondents were optimistic in their outlook for the month of January 2021 with a confidence index of 29.4.

The respondents also expressed optimism in the overall business outlook for February and June 2021 as shown in a greater confidence of the economy with 39.2 and 55.2 index points respectively.

It added, “The pessimism on the macro economy in the current month was driven by the opinion of respondents from agriculture/services (-10.4 points), wholesale/retail trade sectors (-1.7), construction (-1.6 points) and manufacturing sectors (-1.6 points). “The major drivers of optimism for next month were agriculture/services (16.8 points) and manufacturing sectors (10.3 points). Further analysis revealed that businesses that were neither import and export-oriented (-9.5 points), both import and export-oriented (-3.4 points), importers (-2.0 points) and exporters (-0.2 points), drove the negative business outlook for the month under review.”