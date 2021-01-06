The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday disqualified Audu Ganiyu, the running mate of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

The judgment came after a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, in a suit No: B/358/20, prayed that the court disqualified the APC deputy governorship candidate and two others.

The presiding judge, Justice H. A Courage-Ogbebor, in the judgment on Wednesday, said that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in his Form EC9.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that a similar suit seeking the disqualification of Ganiyu was also filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja by two chieftains of the APC.

The two chieftains of the APC, Momoh Abdul-Razak and Zibiri Muhizu, had dragged Ize-Iyamu and Ganiyu to court over alleged perjury.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/758/2020, the APC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ganiyu and Ize-Iyamu are the first, second, third and fourth defendants respectively.

The plaintiffs prayed the court to disqualify the deputy governorship candidate, Ganiyu, from participating in the September 19, 2020, election on grounds that he gave false information to INEC in a bid to qualify for the elections.

The case, however, suffered a setback as the presiding judge, Justice Taiwo recused himself from the matter on account of a petition against him.

