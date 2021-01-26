The kidnapped Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Command, Mrs. Bridget Esene, has regained her freedom.

A top official of the NIS in Edo, who confirmed the development in confidence, disclosed that Esene was freed on Tuesday, however, could not confirm if a ransom was paid or not.

The Street Journal had reported that after she was accosted by the gunmen, she was draģged out of her car and taken into their car (the kidnapper’s vehicle) and whisked to an unknown destination.

It was also reported that the PRO’s car was recovered from the scene while the hoodlums escaped through the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

A source at the Immigration Service confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying, “She was abducted at her church premises around Agbor road area this morning. Her whereabouts are yet unknown as her abductors are yet to speak with her family. Her car has been recovered where it was dumped at Agbor road bye-pass area and we learnt that her abductors headed towards Benin Auchi road axis off the by-pass”.

As at the time of filing this report, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police, is yet to confirm the release of the PRO.

