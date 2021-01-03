Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State Government has partnered with the German Development Agency, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), on strengthening the state’s private sector to ramp up productivity and drive growth in a post coronavirus economy.

The partnership involves the training of over 400 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in digital marketing to keep businesses afloat while the covid-19 pandemic blows over.

ALSO READ: ASUU mourns late Professor Ibidapo Obe

Head of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin weekend, said the training, which will help cushion the negative impact of the covid-19 pandemic on businesses, will position the state as a business hub and empower businesses.

He said, “ESIPO is collaborating with the Edo State Skills Development Agency, (EdoJobs), the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment and GIZ to facilitate the development of digital marketing prowess of MSMEs in the state.”

Uwaibi noted that plans were ongoing between relevant agencies of Edo State government and GIZ for the training programme which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021.

“As a government, we want to be able to act as an enabler to enhance the capacity of businesses in Edo State.

” We need to help these businesses survive the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses were already gradually adopting digital facilities.

“We want to empower them to fully go digital, so as to improve their services and enable them stay afloat”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria