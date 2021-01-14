Oba Darasimi

The Edo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has announced that its members across the state will embark on indefinite strike beginning from Monday, January 18, 2021 over the failure of the state government to meet their 10-point demands.

The executive of the Edo NUT has directed primary school teachers and school heads in the state public schools to adhere to the exercise.

The directive was contained in a communique issued at the end of its enlarged State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) on Tuesday, January 12 in Benin, which was signed by state Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe; the Assistant Secretary General, Moni Modesty-Itua, and three other officers of the union.

The statement noted that the directive to embark on indefinite strike was as a result of the failure of the Edo State Government to meet its 10-points demands, adding that the strike ordered was sequel to the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the state government.

“All public primary school Heads and teachers in the 18 local government areas of the state should unfailingly embark on indefinite strike from 12a.m of Monday, January 18, 2012 and ensure that all teaching and learning tools in their possessions are completely put in off-mode,” the communique stated.

While commending the Edo State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for their interventions, the union expressed dismay over what it described as glaring and persistent nonchalant attitude of the state government towards the teachers’ demand.

This was as NUT also accused the state government of not initiating any attempt or plan to meet the union during the period of the 21-day ultimatum to dialogue on the issues raised.

The statement, therefore, urged parents to keep their children and wards away from schools throughout the period of the strike, even as the union advised school heads and parents to disregard any form of propaganda, blackmail, announcements, pronouncements and intimidation from any quarter against the “lawful action” of NUT for the period of the strike.

