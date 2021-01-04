By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

It was a harvest of awards for outstanding administrators, schools, students, teachers and non-teaching workers during the 14th Merit Award 2019 of the Lagos State Education District II recently.

The event held at the Gbagada Compehensive Junior High School, Gbagada Phase I featured presentation of plaques and gift items to those who distinguished themselves in their roles and upliftment of their schools.

The climax of the event was the presentation of a car to the Vice Principal of Somolu Senior High School, Somolu, Mr. Tajudeen Olaniyi Oni, winner of the highly-anticipated raffle draw that is usually the highlight of the merit award programme.

Oni was presented with the car by the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs. Anike Adekanye and the Commissioner 3 Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mr. Adeleke Oluseun.

In an interview, Oni told The Nation that the car gift was a reward for his dedication to his job as a teacher. He said he was sad that his late father who encouraged him to remain in the teaching profession was not alive to witness the reward.

Though not initially enamoured by his teaching job, Oni said things changed when he began to give more of himself to the job.

He said: “Years later in the early 1990s I found myself joining teaching service of Lagos State. I started at that humble beginning with N700 per month. I was not happy; I wanted to quickly make it, but I continued to struggle with it.

“I prayed so much and in the bible as they always tell us in church to give and it shall be given unto you, good measures, well packaged together. But as a teacher what am I going to give? What do I have to give? Then I started looking at teaching job.I saw teaching as something that is spiritual. I do not look at it as just going to class to teach and leave there; I started taking it as something spiritual. That if I can hold on it and give to this, God can give me something back.”

Some other winners also shared their experiences with The Nation – recounting how their hard work was rewarded.

Principal of Oriwu Junior Model College, Ikorodu, Mrs Folashade Alimi said it was double honour for her and her school to win the best junior school and best principal awards.

“This is the third time we will win best school and best principal in the junior category. So, I am going home with two awards today. Hard work, teamwork, collaboration have been the secret. Not only that, we encourage our teachers to do their best. You know Oriwu College is a boarding school; so we organise extra lessons for them and we allow teachers to go for marking during the WAEC exercise; and we gift them stipends for the little they do.

“We reinforce them and boast their morals and we serve as role model to them,” she said.

Best Principal, Senior Category, Mr. Lawal Olusegun Hameed said he was happy to win the award as Principal of Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbokuta – 16 years after he won the best vice principal award in the same school.

“I feel extremely happy; this is what I have been looking for. At the first edition in 2005, I was the vice principal of this school and I won the best vice principal award. And after about 16 years, I came back to the same school and won the best principal award,” he said.

Hameed said the award meant a lot to him, saying: “It is what every principal’s wish to be recognised in your profession as one of the best and it can open doors for me anytime because it will be attached to my CV.”

In her speech, the TG/PS, Mrs. Adekanye said the winners displayed the values cherished by the District. She added that the awards were given in appreciation of the recipients’ dedication.

“Whatever gift you receive today should be seen as a token of appreciation and recognition but not as an adequate payment for your years of labour of love put in service delivery. May the heavens reward you in full measure,” she said.