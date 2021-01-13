The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 21-count charge against one Olawunmi Audu, a staff of Access Bank Plc for forgery and stealing N197.2 million a customer’s account.

She was arraigned before an FCT High Court in Zuba, alongside the Relationship Manager of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company, Uche Glory Michael Sado.

According to the EFCC, Audu and Sado allegedly conspired to transfer the money out of the De Chimex’s account with number 0772745307 domiciled with the bank.

The anti-graft agency added that the defendants allegedly transferred the funds to the account of Mikuch Global Ltd belonging to Michael Sado between May and June 2018, in Abuja.The duo allegedly forged a document titled – “Access Bank Fund Transfer/Standing Order Form- using different serial numbers. The signature of Paschal Nwabueze Innocent, the MD of De Chimex Aluminium and Steel Company, was also forged, which the EFCCsaid were punishable under Sections 85, 287 and 364 of the Penal Code.Speaking on Tuesday, defence counsel, Aliyu Hassan, informed the court that Audu was absent because she went for a medical examination, and therefore pleaded for an adjournment. The prosecuting counsel, however, did not object to the application for adjournment. Consequently, Justice A.O. Ebong adjourned the case to February 22, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...