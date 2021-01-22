Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office, has arrested 11 suspected fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The operatives of the EFCC said that they effected the arrest of the suspects by breaking into their hideouts in Osun, acting on intelligence.

The Commission alleged that they recovered 12 cars, including three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, one Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.

Also recovered from the suspects are phones, laptops and other devices.

Some of them claimed to be students, while others said they were artisans, farmers and businessmen. They are currently being quizzed to ascertain their levels of involvement in the alleged crime.

It was gathered that they would soon be charged to court immediately investigations are concluded.

It will be recalled that the EFCC had on Wednesday arrested seven suspected persons over their alleged involvement in internet fraud at Olomi area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The suspected internet fraudsters are identified as Lamidi Qudus, Adegboyega Adebayo, Aremu Ridwan, Afuye Emmanuel, Lamidi Abiola , Usman Olawale and Ajibola Hammed. They were said to have been arrested following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their alleged criminal activities. Items recovered from them include two vehicles, mobile devices and laptops. It was gathered that the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation at the EFCC following which they would be charged to court. Hitherto, the agency had expressed worries over the increasing cases of internet related fraud, urging the Nigerian youth to toe the path of honour rather than engaging in illicit trade. This is also as the Ibadan zonal headquarters of the agency arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters within the city last year. More suspects have subsequently been arrested in the course of the year.

